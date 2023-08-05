Body recovered from Barron County lake, officials searching for another

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County officials are searching an area lake after one person was found dead earlier this evening.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the sheriff’s department, the Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team, and Wisconsin DNR are on scene at Pokegema Lake for a drowning.

Fitzgerald says one person has been recovered and is dead, while crews are out searching the area for another.

Community members are asked to stay away from the boats that are searching, and to observe the no wake area.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it’s made available.

