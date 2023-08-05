Much-needed rain chances move in during the weekend with temperatures near average

Sunshine took hold across the area today as high pressure became situated to the north with temperatures back above average in the upper 80s. Clouds have been filtering in this evening as our next storm system takes shape over the Northern Plains. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s. This first weekend of August will start out mainly dry with sun and clouds, though there is a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms as low pressure draws closer from the west. Winds will be occasionally breezy from the east-southeast as temperatures warm just above average to the mid-80s with dew points hanging out in the low to mid-60s, keeping humidity noticeable.

Low pressure moves over the Dakotas with sun and clouds across Western Wisconsin Saturday (WEAU)

More clouds will fill in at night with rain chances increasing late as our storm system begins to push across Southern Minnesota. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, be sure to bring the umbrella as rounds of rain, and perhaps, some thunder will move through during the day as the low makes progress eastward. There continues to be some disagreement among the forecast guidance on how the coverage could turn out, but rainfall amounts up to an inch are certainly on the table. As a result of cloud cover and precipitation, the weekend will likely finish out cooler with highs in the upper 70s. A lingering shower is possible early Monday, before some sunshine makes a return as temperatures warm to around 80. Beautiful weather is expected Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and low humidity, before we watch a cold front approach from the northwest on Wednesday with our next chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, the latter half of next week currently appears quiet with temperatures remaining near average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

