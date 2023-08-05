Sunday now trending dry as seasonable temperatures prevail through the new week

It was a great day to spend time outdoors as we enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming back into the 80s. Humidity remained in the noticeable category with dew points in the low to mid-60s, but it felt much better out there compared to this past week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us through tonight as a low pressure system becomes nearly stationary over Southeast South Dakota. Overnight lows will remain mild and slightly above average in the mid-60s. There have been significant changes to tomorrow’s forecast as it now appears our storm system will track further to the south than initially anticipated. This means that Western Wisconsin will now miss out on beneficial rainfall, though a few spotty showers still can’t be ruled out during the day. Any widespread rain looks to reside south and west of the area, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures warm to around 80. The mainly dry conditions will bode well for outdoor plans, but the lack of precipitation will not help our current drought conditions as much of Western Wisconsin is experiencing both a moderate and severe drought.

Low pressure moves southwest of Wisconsin with a few spotty showers possible (WEAU)

The new work week will get off to a quiet start as low pressure exits to the east, while a secondary cold front pushes through Wisconsin to the southeast. Clouds will mix with sunshine as temperatures warm to average in the low 80s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as a weak high pressure center moves overhead with highs back in the 80s, before the next front approaches from the north and west mid-week. This will bring us chances for a few scattered showers and storms as temperatures remain seasonable. By Thursday, we’ll quickly dry out again as another high pressure system works into Ontario with partly sunny skies in store. Meanwhile, a stalled front to the southwest will become a warm front and lift back to the northeast on Friday. There have been hit and miss signals for a stray shower or storm as we wrap up the week, but the forecast is dry for now with temperatures back up to 80.

