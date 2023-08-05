Temperatures gradually cool with rain chances returning

A look at your weekend forecast
A look at your weekend forecast(WEAU)
By Derrek Dalman
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The past few days have featured warm and humid weather across Western Wisconsin as we’ve been under the influence of an upper-level ridge. Over the weekend, this ridge will break down as we watch a storm system traverse the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with our next rain chances arriving. Overall, much of today should feature dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds. That said, a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. Humidity will be lower, but still in the noticeable category with dew points remaining in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances return this weekend with temperatures near normal
Rain chances return this weekend with temperatures near normal(WEAU)

You will need the umbrella for any outdoor activities tomorrow as low pressure slides to our south with periods of rain and thunder looking likely throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but heavy rainfall is possible. When it is all said and done, up to an inch of rain may fall in spots, which would be beneficial considering the on-going drought conditions we’re experiencing. The weekend will wrap up cooler than normal with highs in the upper 70s.

Rounds of rain and thunder move through the area Sunday
Rounds of rain and thunder move through the area Sunday(WEAU)

After this weekend, we are in for a stretch of seasonable weather with another chance for rain arriving mid-week. For a full look at your extended forecast, visit our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vue
BREAKING: Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Generic Water
Body recovered from Barron County lake, officials searching for another
Julia Hedum
Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a...
1 person dead after van vs. motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

Mondovi football practice.
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 4th
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County