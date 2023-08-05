Temperatures gradually cool with rain chances returning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The past few days have featured warm and humid weather across Western Wisconsin as we’ve been under the influence of an upper-level ridge. Over the weekend, this ridge will break down as we watch a storm system traverse the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with our next rain chances arriving. Overall, much of today should feature dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds. That said, a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. Humidity will be lower, but still in the noticeable category with dew points remaining in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances return this weekend with temperatures near normal (WEAU)

You will need the umbrella for any outdoor activities tomorrow as low pressure slides to our south with periods of rain and thunder looking likely throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but heavy rainfall is possible. When it is all said and done, up to an inch of rain may fall in spots, which would be beneficial considering the on-going drought conditions we’re experiencing. The weekend will wrap up cooler than normal with highs in the upper 70s.

Rounds of rain and thunder move through the area Sunday (WEAU)

After this weekend, we are in for a stretch of seasonable weather with another chance for rain arriving mid-week. For a full look at your extended forecast, visit our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

