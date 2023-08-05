WIMA hosts carwash fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A non-profit organization in Menomonie hosted a carwash earlier Saturday.

The Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance helps support those struggling with mental health.

They are hosting a carwash fundraiser to raise money for their organization

Community coordinator, David Stanley, said proceeds from this event will help fund new programming.

“We’re also increasing hours at the center, and then increasing our programing, select support groups and art groups and things, and then just generally helping with the supplies and making sure that our respite house is fully stocked and comfortable for everyone. You know, sometimes we have repairs and things we have to do that fall out of our budget. So, you know, every little bit helps,” Stanley said.

Stanley expects about 100 cars will go through their car wash, and he’s hoping to raise about $1,000 for their organization.

