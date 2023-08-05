WIMA hosts carwash fundraiser

Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance hosted a carwash to raise money for their organization
Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance hosted a carwash to raise money for their organization(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A non-profit organization in Menomonie hosted a carwash earlier Saturday.

The Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance helps support those struggling with mental health.

They are hosting a carwash fundraiser to raise money for their organization

Community coordinator, David Stanley, said proceeds from this event will help fund new programming.

“We’re also increasing hours at the center, and then increasing our programing, select support groups and art groups and things, and then just generally helping with the supplies and making sure that our respite house is fully stocked and comfortable for everyone. You know, sometimes we have repairs and things we have to do that fall out of our budget. So, you know, every little bit helps,” Stanley said.

Stanley expects about 100 cars will go through their car wash, and he’s hoping to raise about $1,000 for their organization.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
UPDATE: 2 bodies have been recovered from a Barron County lake
Julia Hedum
Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a...
1 person dead after van vs. motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
The Bloomer County Fair is wrapping up with a grand parade on their final day
Bloomer County Fair hosts parade on final day
Golf player holding red club at All Paws Pet Wash 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing in Lake...
All Paws Pet Wash 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
Mondovi football practice.
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 4th