A Wisconsin marine who died on duty returns home

A motorcade escorted the body of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg back home to Madison Friday night for the final time.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcade escorted the body of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg back home to Madison Friday night for the final time.

The 19-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car in North Carolina. Two other marines were in the car with him, and also lost their lives.

Theo Williams, a combat veteran, is part of the motorcycle association that escorted Kaltenberg.

“It gives me a sense of duty and honor,” Williams said. “I, as well as else here, is honored to be directly with the family and support.”

Kaltenberg went to Monona High School and joined the marines in May 2021. He served as a motor vehicle operator with a combat logistic battalion.

He earned recognition for his service, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal and the Navy Artic Service Ribbon.

If you would like to post online your condolences, you can go the the Gunderson Funeral Home’s website.

The funeral for Kaltenberg will be at Verona Area High School at 1 p.m. on August 12.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
UPDATE: 2 bodies have been recovered from a Barron County lake
Julia Hedum
Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a...
1 person dead after van vs. motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
A look at your weekend forecast
Temperatures gradually cool with rain chances returning
Mondovi football practice.
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 4th
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday