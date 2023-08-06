Chippewa Falls bike refurbishment shop helps homeless, in need of funds

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man has been on a mission to help others, one bike at a time. Now, he’s in need of the community’s help to keep his bike refurbishment shop up and running.

According to Michael Van Dusseldorp, owner of New Life Recyclery, his bike shop has a special purpose.

“I take in unwanted and broken bikes. People that just have put them through the wringer and no longer need them, have upgraded, really anything to where they just no longer need a bike and they’ll drop it off here. I give it new life, fix it up, and we donate it to the homeless, pretty much anybody and everybody that just needs a cheap mode of transportation to be able to get forward in life,” Van Dusseldorp said.

Since March of 2021, Van Dusseldorp has helped thousands of people across Wisconsin and even the world.

“I have given out well over 1,500 bikes here in Wisconsin. I think it’s actually closer to around 1,900. Worldwide, we’ve done over 2,500 bikes. I’ve sent bikes to Honduras, Nicaragua, I’ve got bikes here in the U.S. as far as Alaska, all the way down to the Texas Panhandle,” Van Dusseldorp said.

The community has stood behind his mission. Not too long ago, his yard was filled with thousands of bikes. However, things took a turn this summer.

“Our insurance company had a drone that flew over at one point. They were supposed to be inspecting roofs and stuff, but they wound up getting a shot of the yard, said this is too many bikes, it’s a liability. You’re done. We’re not going to be able to insure you unless you get rid of these, so I had no choice but to pay somebody to come out and take these bikes away. Which it hurt,” Van Dusseldorp said.

Now Van Dusseldorp is looking to raise money so he can keep New Life Recyclery open, and hopefully get a storage container to house the many bikes he receives.

“All of that money for like chains and tires and anything I needed, I had to come up with it myself and I don’t have it. Trying to keep this up and running is just not easy without those parts,” Van Dusseldorp said.

Van Dusseldorp said he hasn’t been able to take in as many bikes because of the insurance headaches, and he’s eager to get back on track.

“You never know what a person’s life story is or why they are where they are. We can know one of these people that’s homeless. You know, we don’t know where our friends and family are going to be five years down the road. They could be there. And it’s up to us to make sure that those people know that they’re loved and cared about,” Van Dusseldorp said.

If you would like to donate to New Life Recyclery, click here.

