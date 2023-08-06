Community members tour historic houses in the Third Ward

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Since 1861, the Third Ward Historical District has made a name for itself because of it’s compact architecture and bungalow style houses that are over 100 years old.

Today community members were able to tour the exteriors of these houses and learn about the history while being guided by historic home guide Frank Smoot.

At the event, owners of the houses were available to answer any questions about their homes.

10 houses were toured and Susan miller, an owner of one of the historical houses, says the unique differences between each home are what makes them so special.

“Each house is very unique on the exterior, as well as on the interior. Different types of materials were used in the houses. It you know, it’s it’s kind of interesting because there would be like two or three houses on a block, be like that for ten years, and another couple houses would get built on the block. So the houses on a block may have all different ages as well. So it’s kind of fun to see how the whole city got filled in and grew as the years went by.” says Susan Miller.

Susan’s house was built in 1906 by a woman named Emilie Luebkeman.

Historical home tours are now happening annually and the Third ward Neighborhood Association hopes to begin interior tours in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.