One person dead after being struck by train

TOWN OF HUBBARD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after being struck by a train in Rusk County Saturday evening.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a call reported a person hit by a train near Capener Road in the Town of Hubbard. When first responders arrived, the person was pinned underneath the train. Life saving measure were attempted.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the person is not being released at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office and Canadian National Railroad.

