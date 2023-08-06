One person dead after vehicle roll-over in Rusk County

(MGN)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single vehicle roll-over in Rusk County Saturday evening.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Highway 73 near Townline Road in the Town of Lawrence around 4:15 p.m. The driver was found dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released yet. The crash is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

