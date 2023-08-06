One person hurt after crash in Vernon County

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WEAU) - One person in hurt after a collision with a deer in Vernon County Sunday morning.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Samuel Rogers of rural Elroy was driving northbound on County Road Z near the Town of Forest when a deer ran into the road and hit the windshield of the vehicle.

Rogers lost control of the vehicle, went through a fence and ended up in the cornfield. He had minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

