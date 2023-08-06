SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 5th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Osseo Merchants topped the Tilden Tigers 2-1 to win their fifth Chippewa River Baseball League Title.

The Eau Claire 19U Legion Baseball team’s season came to an end in the national regional semifinals.

The Eau Claire Express dropped their contest against the Willmar Stingers.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial golfer Will Schlitz announced his commitment to Saint Thomas University to continue his athletic career.

Patrick Reilly Tabbed as Blugold Baseball’s Skipper