SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 5th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Osseo Merchants topped the Tilden Tigers 2-1 to win their fifth Chippewa River Baseball League Title.

The Eau Claire 19U Legion Baseball team’s season came to an end in the national regional semifinals.

The Eau Claire Express dropped their contest against the Willmar Stingers.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial golfer Will Schlitz announced his commitment to Saint Thomas University to continue his athletic career.

