Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pepin County Friday afternoon.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, several 911 calls reported a crash where one vehicle was on fire with several people trapped inside, just east of US Highway 10 and Sylvester Road around 2:40 p.m.

An initial investigation showed a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by 18-year-old Ethan Whitwam of Durand was driving east on US Highway 10 and Sylvester Road when it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The Silverado truck was owned and operated by 40-year-old Steven Passon of Waseca, MN. Passon’s wife, 36-year-old Jessica Passon, and their children. 12-year-old Joeclynn Passon and 8-year-old Drake Passon were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Whitwam and Joeclynn Passon were pronounced dead at the scene. Drake Passon was taken to a Minneapolis hospital by helicopter. His current condition is unknown. Steven Passon was transported with critical injuries by helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital. His current condition is unknown. Jessica Passon was treated and released from an Eau Claire hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

