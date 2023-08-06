Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pepin County Friday afternoon.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, several 911 calls reported a crash where one vehicle was on fire with several people trapped inside, just east of US Highway 10 and Sylvester Road around 2:40 p.m.

An initial investigation showed a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by 18-year-old Ethan Whitwam of Durand was driving east on US Highway 10 and Sylvester Road when it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The Silverado truck was owned and operated by 40-year-old Steven Passon of Waseca, MN. Passon’s wife, 36-year-old Jessica Passon, and their children. 12-year-old Joeclynn Passon and 8-year-old Drake Passon were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Whitwam and Joeclynn Passon were pronounced dead at the scene. Drake Passon was taken to a Minneapolis hospital by helicopter. His current condition is unknown. Steven Passon was transported with critical injuries by helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital. His current condition is unknown. Jessica Passon was treated and released from an Eau Claire hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
UPDATE: 2 bodies have been recovered from a Barron County lake
One person dead after being struck by train
One person dead after vehicle roll-over in Rusk County
Julia Hedum
Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation

Latest News

Michael Van Dusseldorp has fixed thousands of bikes to give to homeless people in Wisconsin and...
Chippewa Falls bike refurbishment shop helps homeless, in need of funds
SportScene 13 - Saturday (8/5/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (8/5/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/5/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (8/5/23)
WIMA Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser
WIMA Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser