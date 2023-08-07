1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County

TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023, at 6:11 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injury at State Highway 27 3/10 of a mile South of 20th Avenue in the Town of Sigel.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says investigation shows that Jackson Kittelson was traveling northbound on State Highway 27 when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Kittelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.