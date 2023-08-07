13th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting Preview

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America will be hosting its 13th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting on Thursday, August 24th at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club.

Tim Molepske, Scout Executive and CEO for the Chippewa Valley Council and Tim Campbell, the Clay Shoot for Scouting Event Chair appeared on Hello Wisconsin Monday morning to talk about the fundraising event. Proceeds will benefit the programs of the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America. Registration for the event will continue through August 15th.

Your registration will include the following: • 2 rounds of shooting for each team member • Delicious food provided by KP Katering • A chance to win prizes & awards • Training area with coaches • Guns and ammunition at no charge to attendees *Please consider bringing your own shells. Keeping costs down increases funding for our programs.

The Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club is located at 801 Schoettl Avenue Eau Claire. Shooting times available between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Awards at 7 p.m.

