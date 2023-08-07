EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Amanda Balow for the Sunshine Award. Amanda is my boss at Cornerstone Caregiving – Eau Claire Home Care. She is always doing her best to make sure things are going well and she accommodates your needs. She is always there when you need something. She goes above and beyond to make sure you are happy, and she is just one of the most kind and caring people. I am very lucky to have her as a boss and as a friend.

Nicole Garrett

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.