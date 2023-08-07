Another mainly dry week with seasonable temperatures

Other than a few scattered showers in Western Wisconsin, it has stayed dry for the tail end of the weekend. Extra clouds kept temperatures a bit below average while it remains just a touch muggy. A storm system over Iowa will track to the east and southeast tonight, taking any scattered showers out of the area while partial clearing is possible in some places by daybreak Monday. We head into this first full week of August with a pattern that will keep dry weather dominant. The upper level flow will primarily come from the northwest as a series of disturbances pass to our north. This will also keep any significant heat farther to the south, while we enjoy temperatures within a few degrees of average. Any lingering clouds Monday morning will give way to sunshine. We look to warm back to average with highs reaching the low 80s. It will also remain a touch muggy with dew points staying in the low 60s.

Dry weather continues into the new work week (weau)

Weak high pressure will continue to hold on Tuesday into Wednesday, while the next cold front sits up to our northwest. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the low and mid 80s. Similar temperatures are likely on Wednesday, while the front drops into the state by later in the day. The front may trigger a stray shower or thunderstorm but like the last few recent systems, they look to be rather sparse. A narrow ridge of high pressure will then slip by our north into Thursday with more dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds. As it looks now, our next best chance to see a few showers and storms may hold off until late in the week as another front arrives from the west. Friday will come with that chance, along with a slight cool down as highs slip back down into the 70s. An upper trough will then take hold into next weekend, keeping us a bit cooler than average with dry weather in the forecast.

