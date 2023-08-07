Chippewa Valley Fire and Rescue Departments speak on water safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lakes and rivers are popular places during the summer in Wisconsin. But with 3 recent drownings, rescue crews are emphasizing how important it is to take safety measures whenever you are on the water.

From swimming, boating, to floating on a tube, there are a lot of fun activities that can be done on the water. But after the tragic drownings of a person in Eau Claire and two people in Barron County last week, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue says safety should be top of mind.

“Probably the most important thing that we can do to prevent drowning in the water is make sure that you’re wearing some type of life preserver, like a jacket or something, some type of flotation device that’s going to keep you above the water surface. Another good option to have is to make sure that we have the buddy system, make sure that we’re all out there with two or three people that can keep an eye on each other and be in constant contact. So if there’s something that does happen on the water, at least we have somebody there who can render aid immediately.”, say Bob Haller Deputy Chief of Prevent-Community Risk Reduction of Eau Claire.

Chippewa Falls Fire Department Paramedic, Nick Sprague, says a lot of swimmers in the Chippewa River come across currents. So it is important to know the steps for when you get caught in one.

“My best suggestion would be to kind of go with it. Don’t try to fight it. You’re going to tell your out pretty quick, especially if it’s a strong current. If you’re in a strange body of water, you don’t know what the currents are going to be. You can’t tell just by looking at it. You might see some water moving on the surface, but the currents underneath that water, if water to below that water might be moving in a completely different direction and much stronger.”, says the Firefighter Paramedic.

Rescue crews say it is also important to be mindful of other hazards in the water that you might not see.

“That’s what kind of gets people in trouble sometimes as they see something, especially if they’re diving down, they can get caught up or hung up underneath the surface of the water because especially in a triple river, being in some old logging river, there’s a lot of rip wrap and rebar and old pillars from old bridges that are down or that people can get hung up on.” says Haller.

Haller adds that even though the water levels are lower at this moment, that doesn’t mean it’s safer.

Sprague says that another thing to keep in mind is water temperature. He says towards the end of the summer the water below the surface can get very cold causing hypothermia which makes it harder to stay a float.

