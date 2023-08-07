Crews respond to structure fire in La Crosse Monday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:05 a.m. Monday morning.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, crews arrived to find a detached garage along with a camper that were fully involved in fire. Crews extinguished the fire and were able to keep the fire from extending into the home next to it. Residents were home at the time, and nobody was in the garage or camper upon La Crosse Fire Department’s arrival.

The La Crosse Fire Department says the garage and camper sustained heavy fire damage. The house sustained some fire damage. No tenants were displaced from their home.

The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.