Crews respond to structure fire in La Crosse Monday morning

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:05 a.m. Monday morning.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, crews arrived to find a detached garage along with a camper that were fully involved in fire. Crews extinguished the fire and were able to keep the fire from extending into the home next to it. Residents were home at the time, and nobody was in the garage or camper upon La Crosse Fire Department’s arrival.

The La Crosse Fire Department says the garage and camper sustained heavy fire damage. The house sustained some fire damage. No tenants were displaced from their home.

The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after being struck by train
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County
One person dead after vehicle roll-over in Rusk County
A woman living in Chippewa Falls celebrates her 106th birthday on August 6th
Chippewa area woman celebrates 106th birthday

Latest News

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
13th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting preview
13th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting Preview
13th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting (Interview)
13th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting (Interview)
Second-hand shopping can be a more affordable option for back-to-school essentials.
Second-hand stores can help ease financial burden of back-to-school shopping