EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my husband, Donald Chrystal, for the Sunshine Award. Due to two back surgeries and sciatic nerve issues, I have been unable to do household chores. My husband has done the laundry, cooking, and shopping for about two years despite his own health issues. I thank him so much. No complaints from him or me!

Sandra Chrystal

