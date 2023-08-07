Hearings in Lily Peters case to start on Monday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In the week ahead, hearings get underway in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court. A reverse waiver hearing on the matter is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Lily Peters was reported missing the night of April 24th, 2022. The next morning her body was discovered in the woods close to her home. The defendant, who’s only been identified as C. P.-B. in court records, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He’s being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Last month, Judge Steven Gibbs approved a motion to seal autopsy photos and video related to the investigation. He did not rule on another motion related to limiting the prosecution’s arguments, saying he will address issues as they come up at the hearing.

