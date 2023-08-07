Interview: Back 2 School Bucks

By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back 2 School Bucks started on Sportstalk 105.1 and since then, it has become a 3-station event.

Greatest Hits 98.1/ 92.9 The X/ I-94 hold the month-long event with a special event on August 15 at Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The donation drive runs from August 7-31 and the donations are distributed through the school districts in Altoona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Cadott, the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Literacy Chippewa Valley, Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Public School Foundation and Feed My People.

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off:

Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire

Chilsons in Cadott

Chilson Automotive in Lake Hallie

Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls

Amundsons Appliance Center in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake and Hayward

Hy-Vee in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Fitness

