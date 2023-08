CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Chippewa Falls is the place for the annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, with Riverfest at Riverfront Park from 2-8 p.m.

There will be giant inflatables and games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors and more.

