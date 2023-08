EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jason Knoppe for the Sunshine Award. Jason brightens everyone’s day that he comes in contact with. He is an all-around wonderful boss and he makes the workplace fun, but safe to work in. We will miss him when he leaves. There is nobody that can fill his shoes.

Edwin Rich

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.