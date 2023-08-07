EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Joe Haselwander, Real Estate Broker, for the Sunshine Award. Joe helped us through a very difficult time. Due to my husband’s worsening dementia, we were no longer able to stay on the family farm where he had grown up and we had lived our entire married life and raised our family. Joe was very patient with us as we navigated our way through the very emotional process of listing our home and farmland for sale. He not only served as our realtor, but as an advisor, counsellor, and friend. The farm sold quickly, and Joe helped us find a beautiful new house in town where we can begin this next chapter of our lives with less worries and all the conveniences we need. We will always be grateful to Joe for his professional expertise and especially for his genuine care and concern for our well-being. Joe went above and beyond in his role as a realtor and definitely was our sunshine during a stressful time.

Bill and Gloria Berg

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.