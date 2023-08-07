JOSH CRAIG, GUNNAR HAYDEN, STEVE XIONG, CADE JOHNSON, MADDUX GEURTS, AND GARRETT STOFFEL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Josh Craig, along with several other North High School football team captains (Gunnar Hayden, Steve Xiong, Cade Johnson, Maddux Geurts, and Garrett Stoffel, volunteered at Royal Credit Union’s Rock the Riverfront this year. These young men were willing to help wherever needed. Their help with set up and take-down was instrumental to the success of the event. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Rachel Orlovsky

