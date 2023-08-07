EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Matt Lamb has been an inspiration to numerous students at Glenwood City High School as our band teacher. Matt was my band instructor as a student in Glenwood City and now I have the pleasure of teaching with him as I pursued a degree in education. Every day you will see him greeting students in the lobby with either a hello or a phenomenal dad joke. There are even some days where he will get out the tuba or trombone to play a song as the students either enter or depart the school. Matt truly cares about the students and staff alike. From organizing the Veterans Day Program for our community to making our pep fests and concerts memorable, Matt puts total effort into everything he does for Glenwood City. He always knows how to put a smile on someone’s face and makes both being a teacher/staff member and student at Glenwood City High School enjoyable. Please give Matt Lamb the Sunshine Award.

Kirsten Konder

