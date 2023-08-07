EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Michael “Tex” Sokup has been a 911 dispatcher for the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for the past 22 years and is on his final week of work before retiring. Tex has put his blood, sweat, and tears on the line working in public safety and is also on the Anson Fire Department. It is with great honor that we, the Chippewa County residents, have had Tex caring and looking after us. We hope to now see Tex enjoying his retirement as he deserves. Please give Tex Sokup the Sunshine Award.

Kyle Plautz

