MEGAN DES JARLAIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Megan Des Jarlais. Megan is truly a ray of sunshine. She is a hard worker. She ensures all her patients get what they need. She takes her time and goes above and beyond for her patients even when she is busy. This speaks volumes for her character, and we are so thankful to have her as part of our department. She is a great team player, and we all feel supported when working with her. She gets the job done, done well, and with a great attitude.

Mayo Clinic Outpatient Dialysis Unit

London Road, Eau Claire

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after being struck by train
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County
One person dead after vehicle roll-over in Rusk County
A woman living in Chippewa Falls celebrates her 106th birthday on August 6th
Chippewa area woman celebrates 106th birthday

Latest News

DONALD CHRYSTAL
13th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting preview
13th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting Preview
Wisconsin Beef Council
Interview: Summertime Grilling
The Swampers present a new show at the Heyde Center
Interview: The Swampers: Looking Back