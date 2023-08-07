EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Megan Des Jarlais. Megan is truly a ray of sunshine. She is a hard worker. She ensures all her patients get what they need. She takes her time and goes above and beyond for her patients even when she is busy. This speaks volumes for her character, and we are so thankful to have her as part of our department. She is a great team player, and we all feel supported when working with her. She gets the job done, done well, and with a great attitude.

Mayo Clinic Outpatient Dialysis Unit

London Road, Eau Claire

