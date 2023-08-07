One person arrested after suspected OWI

MGN police lights
MGN police lights
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was arrested for suspicion of OWI in Barron County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 3:50 p.m. there were reports of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 8 at County Road M. 33-year-old Anthony Schaffner was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and rear-ended a Kia Optima. Schaffner’s vehicle lost its passenger side tire which hit a Mazda turning onto County Road M.

A sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the trooper observed signs of impairment from Schaffner. Schaffner refused a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for OWI with a minor passenger. Schaffner was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary test and then to the Barron County Jail. The three-year-old child in the vehicle with Schaffner was released to an adult family member.

The OWI and crash are under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

