Packers activate Rashan Gary off PUP list, nine months after ACL tear

By Adriana Torres
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine months later, the Packers are getting one of their best defensive players back. The team activated outside linebacker Rashan Gary from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He tore his ACL on November 6th back in Detroit, and now he’s back at it.

The team took it easy Monday, more of a walk-through practice. Gary participated in individual drills, no team drills, but he’s just happy to be back and at it.

“It’s a complete honor, a privilege to be back on the field, Gary said. “My circle, my family, everybody knows what I’ve been putting into this. I told them this means a lot. I’m just happy and excited to be back out there with them.

Gary has put in the work, rehabbing and doing everything he could to get back on the gridiron as soon as possible.

“It’s been emotional. A new perspective. I’ve always been a hungry player, but it just sparked a little more duel up my a**. I’m just excited to be back,” he said.

So is there any chance he can be ready to go Week 1?

“If that is the case, that just tells you how hard my work has been, me staying dedicated. I missed no days and trying to squeeze as much as I can day in and day out.”

And what about preseason?

“Have you seen me in the preseason last year? Or the year before that? Okay.” That answer, clearly a no.

Meanwhile, Eric Stokes remains the only player still on that PUP list. He is also taking it day by day.

This Packers squad will be on their way to Cincinnati Tuesday, with their first joint practice on the road in Cincy Wednesday. Then they play their first preseason game against the Bengals on Friday.

