Wisconsin State Patrol aerial units cracking down on traffic violations this week

The department lists when and where it will be taking action
Ground state patrol units are standing by and available to receive reports from aerial units...
Ground state patrol units are standing by and available to receive reports from aerial units about traffic violations.(WMTV)
By Amanda Olson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has begun cracking down on traffic violations this week.

The air unit for the State Patrol is scheduled to be surveilling the following areas on these dates;

  • Tuesday, August 8: I-39/90 in Dane County
  • Friday, August 11: US 10 in Waupaca County
  • Saturday, August 12th and Sunday August 13th : I-94 in Eau Claire County

The State Patrol’s goal is to enhance public safety. The agency explained with aerial surveillance, it is easier to spot drivers violating the law. When spotted from the air, it is communicated to the ground patrol to begin pursuing a stop.

These aerial traffic enforcements are usually announced publicly to make Wisconsin drivers aware and to drive with caution, ultimately to reinforce safe and smart driving.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
The 33-year-old from Sarona had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
One man arrested after suspected OWI
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Day two of hearing in Lily Peters case underway
The Stuff the Bus with School Supplies Drive collected school supplies at Culver's in Eau...
Stuff the Bus Drive collects School Supplies for Eau Claire schools
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies Drive (3)
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies Drive (3)
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies Drive (2)
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies Drive (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/8/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/8/2023 6 a.m.