Wisconsin State Patrol aerial units cracking down on traffic violations this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has begun cracking down on traffic violations this week.

The air unit for the State Patrol is scheduled to be surveilling the following areas on these dates;

Tuesday, August 8: I-39/90 in Dane County

Friday, August 11: US 10 in Waupaca County

Saturday, August 12th and Sunday August 13th : I-94 in Eau Claire County

The State Patrol’s goal is to enhance public safety. The agency explained with aerial surveillance, it is easier to spot drivers violating the law. When spotted from the air, it is communicated to the ground patrol to begin pursuing a stop.

These aerial traffic enforcements are usually announced publicly to make Wisconsin drivers aware and to drive with caution, ultimately to reinforce safe and smart driving.

