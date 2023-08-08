Altoona homicide suspects to be tried separately

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are to be tried separately, court records show.

47-year-old Brandon Gaston and 57-year-old Tracey Clark were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime on Sept. 15, 2022, after a lengthy investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Altoona Police Department, in the death of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona. Shattie’s body was found in the Rock River in Rockford on April 12, 2022.

A status conference for Gaston is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2023.

A status conference for Clark is scheduled for on Oct. 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.