WATCH LIVE: Day two of hearing in Lily Peters case underway

Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Day two of a hearing is underway Tuesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters. You can watch it LIVE here. We will also bring you coverage in our newscasts.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court.

Michael Cohen, the boy’s defense attorney, said they plan to question three witnesses on Tuesday and rest their case sometime Wednesday morning.

The defense started the hearings on Monday, questioning four witnesses.

The court hearings are scheduled through Friday, but the move may be decided on before then.

