Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
The 33-year-old from Sarona had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
One man arrested after suspected OWI
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Latest News

A 6-year-old boy who shot teacher later boasted about it, an affidavit released Tuesday said.
A 6-year-old said ‘I did it’ after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old...
Chicago man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment building, prosecutors say
Nonprofit hosts autism workshops
Nonprofit hosts autism workshops in Eau Claire
FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case
Tracey Clark and Brandon Gaston
Altoona homicide suspects to be tried separately