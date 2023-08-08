Interview: Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual fundraiser for the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls, Meet to Eat, is Thursday, August 10.

Five participating restaurants in Chippewa County will give 25% of their proceeds that day to the Open Door Clinic:

Harms Way Bar & Grill (Bloomer), Old Abe’s Supper Club (Jim Falls), River Inn Bar (Wheaton), The SandBar and Grill (Lake Wissota) and Xpeditions (Bloomer).

Customers will be able to enter to win a number of raffle prizes.

The Open Door Clinic provides free medical care and supplies to uninsured residents of Chippewa County that have no other health care alternative.

It is open every Tuesday from 5-7:30pm, no appointment necessary, and has a number of healthcare professionals available, including primary care providers, nurses, pharmacists, lab techs, counselors and a psychiatrist.

It’s located at First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central, Chippewa Falls

