Interview: Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic

By Judy Clark
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual fundraiser for the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls, Meet to Eat, is Thursday, August 10.

Five participating restaurants in Chippewa County will give 25% of their proceeds that day to the Open Door Clinic:

Harms Way Bar & Grill (Bloomer), Old Abe’s Supper Club (Jim Falls), River Inn Bar (Wheaton), The SandBar and Grill (Lake Wissota) and Xpeditions (Bloomer).

Customers will be able to enter to win a number of raffle prizes.

The Open Door Clinic provides free medical care and supplies to uninsured residents of Chippewa County that have no other health care alternative.

It is open every Tuesday from 5-7:30pm, no appointment necessary, and has a number of healthcare professionals available, including primary care providers, nurses, pharmacists, lab techs, counselors and a psychiatrist.

It’s located at First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central, Chippewa Falls

Open Door Clinic

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
The 33-year-old from Sarona had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
One man arrested after suspected OWI
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County

Latest News

School Supplies
Interview: Back 2 School Bucks
STARBUCKS COFFEE
JASON KNOPPE
MATT LAMB