Pepin County sex offender to be released into the public

William Hartung
William Hartung(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public.

According to information from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, William Hartung is set to be released on Aug. 8, 2023. Hartung will be homeless in Pepin County. In 2002, Hartung was convicted in Pepin County of 2nd degree sexual assault/use of force.

Hartung’s release requires him to wear a GPS location monitoring device, the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says.

Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County

