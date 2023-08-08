Seasonably warm with a few shower and storm chances later this week

After seeing a few showers and storms flare up mainly east of Eau Claire, the evening has cleared out, leading to a quiet night around Western Wisconsin. Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight with lows down in the 50s. The weather will remain quiet through Tuesday with weak high pressure in the region. After some patchy early fog, sunshine will be prevalent through the day with fairly light winds as temperatures rise back into the low and mid 80s.

Weak high pressure holds on to the Upper Midwest (weau)

We have a few chances for showers and storms later this week, the first arriving on Wednesday. A cold front will be dropping down from Canada and into the state during the day. There are differences on how active this may be, but at the very least, a few scattered showers and storms are expected to accompany the front, favoring the afternoon hours. We will see a mix of sun and clouds otherwise, while temperatures again rise to around average. The front will pass through, while the next high pressure system passes well to our north in Canada on Thursday. Dry weather will return with a mostly sunny sky and highs closer to 80. As the next low pressure system arrives in the Northern Plains, an associated warm front will push our way Thursday night into early Friday. The latest model data indicates this may bring us higher chances of rainfall with more organization with any showers and thunderstorms, but it’s still a bit too far out to give much detail, so we will continue to watch how things evolve. Once this front clears the area, drier weather will then return and looks to set us up for a dry and comfortable weekend.

