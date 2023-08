EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our prep football previews continue with a trip to the Augusta Beavers who look to continue their five season playoff streak.

Also, the Eau Claire 10U Cal Ripken team fall in pool play at the Cal Ripken World Series and the Eau Claire Cavaliers drop their contest with the Marshfield Chaparrals on Fan Appreciation night.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.