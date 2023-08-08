Stuff the Bus Drive collects School Supplies for Eau Claire schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Folders, notebooks, and pencils just to name a few are supplies part of the growing list kids need to kick off the school year, however, the Stuff the Bus with School Supplies Drive can help shrink that list for families in need.

From Monday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 20 Culver’s and Student Transit are collecting school supplies at the three Eau Claire Culver’s locations. Then on Monday, Aug. 21st, the supplies will be loaded up on Student Transit buses to be delivered to schools in the Eau Claire area.

“The staff is so appreciative when we roll up with the bus,” Student Transit Training Coordinator, LeAnne Moehle, said. “They come out, they meet us, usually the bus is pretty full. They’re just very happy. It’s a great way to give back to our local community.”

Moehle said people who drop off a donation of three or more items inside of one Eau Claire Culver’s locations will receive a coupon for a free mini Concrete Mixer. She said they are especially looking to receive donations of backpacks.

The Culver’s locations collecting supplies include 2021 Brackett Avenue, 4750 Golf Road, and 2520 Folsom Street in Eau Claire, WI.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.