Tracking a few rain chances in the days ahead as temperatures remain seasonable

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was an enjoyable day for outdoor activities in Western Wisconsin as weak high pressure in the region gave way to sunshine with temperatures around average in the low and mid-80s. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as we watch a cold front slowly approach from the northwest. Light southwest winds will prevail with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will mix with clouds tomorrow as our boundary gradually pushes through Wisconsin to the south. A pool of moisture ahead of it will lead to dew points up around 60 with a few scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs will climb back around average in the low 80s.

A cold front gradually slides through Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible
A cold front gradually slides through Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible(WEAU)

A lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the evening, but we’ll quickly dry out from there as surface high pressure slides across Central Canada with an upper-level ridge working in from the west. This will lead to plenty of sunshine on Thursday with temperatures back up around 80. By late Thursday night and into, at least, part of Friday, rain chances will return as a storm system traverses Southern Canada with an associated cold front building in from the Northern Plains. There’s still some uncertainty as to the exact timing coverage of any showers and storms, so you’ll want to keep an eye on our forecasts if you have outdoor plans to close out the week. This weekend will start off with beautiful weather as high pressure slides over the Great Plains with seasonable temperatures sticking around. Meanwhile on Sunday, we’ll have another chance for scattered showers and storms as a surface low and upper trough approach the region. Afternoon highs will top out near 80 with temperatures in the upper 70s to start out next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
The 33-year-old from Sarona had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
One man arrested after suspected OWI
Two people dead, three others hurt after crash in Pepin County
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/08/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/08/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Seasonably warm with a few shower and storm chances later this week
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/8/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/8/2023 6 a.m.