Tracking a few rain chances in the days ahead as temperatures remain seasonable

It was an enjoyable day for outdoor activities in Western Wisconsin as weak high pressure in the region gave way to sunshine with temperatures around average in the low and mid-80s. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as we watch a cold front slowly approach from the northwest. Light southwest winds will prevail with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will mix with clouds tomorrow as our boundary gradually pushes through Wisconsin to the south. A pool of moisture ahead of it will lead to dew points up around 60 with a few scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs will climb back around average in the low 80s.

A cold front gradually slides through Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible (WEAU)

A lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the evening, but we’ll quickly dry out from there as surface high pressure slides across Central Canada with an upper-level ridge working in from the west. This will lead to plenty of sunshine on Thursday with temperatures back up around 80. By late Thursday night and into, at least, part of Friday, rain chances will return as a storm system traverses Southern Canada with an associated cold front building in from the Northern Plains. There’s still some uncertainty as to the exact timing coverage of any showers and storms, so you’ll want to keep an eye on our forecasts if you have outdoor plans to close out the week. This weekend will start off with beautiful weather as high pressure slides over the Great Plains with seasonable temperatures sticking around. Meanwhile on Sunday, we’ll have another chance for scattered showers and storms as a surface low and upper trough approach the region. Afternoon highs will top out near 80 with temperatures in the upper 70s to start out next week.

