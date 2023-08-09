1 person dead after incident involving toy wagon in Vernon County

TOWN OF WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after an incident involving a toy wagon in Vernon County.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4, 2023, around 10:00 p.m., authorities received a report of an incident involving a toy wagon on Indian Creek Road, south of Dutch Hollow Road, rural La Farge, Wis., in the Town of Whitestown.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Marvin Miller, a 12-year-old boy, and 20-year-old Ervin Miller, all of rural La Farge, Wis., were riding a toy wagon downhill, on Indian Creek Road. The wagon went off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree ejecting all three occupants down an embankment.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Ervin Miller went for help, and he sought medical treatment the following day at Neighborhood Family Clinic. The 12-year-old boy was taken by La Farge Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, Wis. and later transferred to UW-Madison. Marvin Miller was “seriously injured.” Authorities attempted life-saving measures, and Marvin Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Vernon County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

