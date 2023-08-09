2 people hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

CITY OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday.

According to information from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 9, 2023, at 7:17 a.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the City of Alma.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived and were informed that a 19-year-old driver was driving a pickup truck on State Highway 35, traveling northbound at the time of the incident. The vehicle left the southbound shoulder and collided with several trees before coming to a stop.

According to information from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a 46-year-old passenger in the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken for medical treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

