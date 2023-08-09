Chippewa Valley Regional Airport announces new seasonal destination

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is announcing Sun Country Airlines’ nonstop seasonal service from the Chippewa Valley to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev. officially kicks off Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

“Travelers in the region have already shown excitement about this new nonstop seasonal destination from EAU,” Airport Director, Charity Zich, said. “Sun Country Airlines low fares can now be experienced by departing directly from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.”

According to information from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, travelers interested in making reservations can visit www.suncountry.com or call Sun Country reservations directly at 651-905-2737 for the most up to date pricing.

Additional information can be found on the airport website by clicking on the Flight Information tab at www.chippewavalleyairport.com.

