Day three in hearing in Lily Peters case underway

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Day three of a hearing is underway Tuesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court.

Today, the defense is planning to rest it’s case.

The court hearings are scheduled through August 14, but the decision may happen before then.

