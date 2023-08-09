Governor Evers calls for special session on childcare

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers visited the Endeavor School at The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

The visit is part of a statewide tour of childcare facilities promoting Evers’ initiative to resolve workforce challenges by ensuring increased access to high quality childcare services.

Key portions of the plan include 365 million dollars allocated to childcare services, guaranteed 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for Wisconsin workers among other major investments in workforce education and grant programs.

Earlier this year, the Legislature rejected funding for childcare serivces, a family leave program, the UW System, and other efforts targeting the state’s worker shortage problem.

Evers spoke on this initiative as a means to retain Wisconsin workers, and stay competitive with neighboring states.

“Minnesota has just created an opportunity for paid leave, which is great.” Evers said. “For Wisconsin, that means we lose some workers there. There’s a competitive advantage for these things. It’s just that these aren’t handouts. We’re just trying to make Wisconsin competitive with other states so that we can continue to have the great numbers that Secretary Pehachek talked about.”

The special session is scheduled for September 20th, with additional hopes to continue funding the Child Care Counts program, a pandemic-era program focused on keeping childcare centers open, that is set to run out of funds by January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.