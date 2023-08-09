La Crosse man sentenced for drug distribution

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is sentenced for drug distribution.

According to information from La Crosse Police, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 31-year-old Raphiel Kuntu was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

La Crosse Police say on April 27, 2022, the La Crosse Police Department arrested three people as part of a drug investigation. During searches, authorities seized 22.06 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.98 pounds of fentanyl, 25.9 grams of cocaine and 11.98 pounds of THC.

According to information from La Crosse Police, when combined, the current street value of these drugs is over $600,000.00.

