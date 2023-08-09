Open Door Clinic to host ‘Meet to Eat’ fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Open Door Clinic is hosting their “Meet to Eat” fundraiser event Thursday.

If you eat at one of the participating restaurants, 25% of your purchase will support the non-profit health care provider.

The restaurants taking part in the event are:

Harms Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer

Old Abes Supper Club in Jim Falls

River Inn in Wheaton

The Sandbar & Grill in Lake Wissota

Xpeditions in Bloomer

The Open Door Clinic says this is their only fundraiser, otherwise relying on donations to continue running.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.