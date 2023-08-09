Open Door Clinic to host ‘Meet to Eat’ fundraiser
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Open Door Clinic is hosting their “Meet to Eat” fundraiser event Thursday.
If you eat at one of the participating restaurants, 25% of your purchase will support the non-profit health care provider.
The restaurants taking part in the event are:
- Harms Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer
- Old Abes Supper Club in Jim Falls
- River Inn in Wheaton
- The Sandbar & Grill in Lake Wissota
- Xpeditions in Bloomer
The Open Door Clinic says this is their only fundraiser, otherwise relying on donations to continue running.
