Open Door Clinic to host ‘Meet to Eat’ fundraiser

'MEET TO EAT' PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Open Door Clinic is hosting their “Meet to Eat” fundraiser event Thursday.

If you eat at one of the participating restaurants, 25% of your purchase will support the non-profit health care provider.

The restaurants taking part in the event are:

  • Harms Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer
  • Old Abes Supper Club in Jim Falls
  • River Inn in Wheaton
  • The Sandbar & Grill in Lake Wissota
  • Xpeditions in Bloomer

The Open Door Clinic says this is their only fundraiser, otherwise relying on donations to continue running.

