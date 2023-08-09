Pedaling with your hands: Handicap accessible paddleboats for rent

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -Summer is the time of the year to get out on the water and ADA-accessible paddleboats at Coon Fork Campground can make it easier for people with physical disabilities to do just that.

This summer Eau Claire County Parks and Forestry Department in partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County purchased two hand-pedaled paddle boats for people with physical disabilities to rent out.

The paddleboats are equipped with hand cranks on one side for a guest who needs the ADA function and foot pedals on the other side for a helper. Eau Claire County Director of Parks and Forestry, Josh Pedersen, said to reserve the boats people can contact Coon Fork Park Staff.

“All you need to do is contact our Coon Fork Park Office and reserve a time to check them out,” Pedersen said. “There is a $50 refundable deposit that we ask that people put down when they check them out. Just call the office or you can stop into the office.”

With the deposit being refundable renting the paddleboats is free as long as there is no damage to the boats and renting guidelines are followed.

To reserve a handicap-accessible paddleboat you can call Coon Park Staff at 715-975-0000. Paddleboats can be rented until the end of the season on Friday, Sep.15.

