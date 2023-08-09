Seasonable weather continues with a chance for showers and storms to wrap up the work week

Scattered showers and storms have developed just ahead of a cold front this afternoon that is now passing through from the north. These will remain possible through this evening before diminishing with a loss of daytime heating. Quiet weather will quickly take over tonight with variable clouds around as overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 50s. A beautiful day will unfold in the region tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure takes hold with plenty of sunshine in store. Dew points will stay in the comfortable 50s with afternoon highs back near average in the low 80s. Clouds will then start to increase by the evening hours as our next storm system traverses Southern Canada with a leading warm front draped to the southwest. This will bring increasing chances for showers and storms during the overnight with lingering precipitation possible through Friday morning.

High pressure moves over Canada with sunshine in store Thursday (WEAU)

Clouds will give way to some sunshine through Friday afternoon, ahead of a trailing cold front that will be heading our way from the west. Should we see enough sun and have favorable instability in place, more storms may re-develop along the boundary later in the day. Temperatures to finish out the week will be right around average in the low 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, sun and clouds will mix on Saturday as low pressure departs. Meanwhile on Sunday, while the day will start out with sunshine, clouds will be quick to filter in during the afternoon as low pressure builds out of the Great Plains. Scattered showers and storms will be possible sometime during the afternoon and evening with temperatures staying seasonable over the weekend. Early next week currently looks dry with high pressure moving to the south and west. That said, a cold front will be knocking on our door by mid-week, bringing the next chance for rain with temperatures back in the 80s.

